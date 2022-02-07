By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Synergy Group comprising people of old Oju Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State has demanded the ceding of the Benue South Senatorial seat to the people of the area in 2023 in the spirit of equity, fairness and justice.

Rising from a meeting held in Oju LGA in January 29, 2022, the group also urged a former Oju Local Government Council Chairman and American based entrepreneur, Chief Bright Ogaji, to contest for the seat in the forthcoming general elections.

In a statement issued Monday in Makurdi by the duo of Comrade Ogbale Ogah and Andy Onoja the group which pledged its allegiance to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said “we are made up of the progressive elements in the PDP from the Benue South who feel that Igede people are due to produce a Senator from Benue South.

“This demand is obviously hinged on the need to domesticate the universal principles of equity, justice and fairness which constitute the mantra upon which the Southern Benue is demanding to produce a Benue Governor in 2023.”

The group lauded the efforts of the ‘Igede In 2023 Movement’ for its sustained commitment to the agitation for a senator of Igede extraction in 2023 and called for concerted efforts by people of goodwill in the area to achieve the dream.

“We must not be seen as being pretentious on our reliance on equity to getting our due from the larger Benue when we are not seen practicing same equity back home. We must therefore do what is proper,” the statement read.

While urging Chief Ogaji to run for the seat, the group said the call was borne out of the desire of the people of the district to benefit from his exceptional leadership qualities.

“As a Chairman, he performed so creditably well in a manner that left his legacies unrivalled and unsurpassed till date; and he has the needed formidable and dependable network within and outside the zone to actualizing it.”

The group recalled that “since 1976 when Benue State was created, no person from Old Oju has ever been a Senator from the Benue South which is divided into three Zones: Old Otukpo, Old Oju and Old Okpokwu blocs.

“Over the years, the Old Otukpo and Old Okpokwu have produced all the Senators from the Zone. It is therefore considered auspicious that in the spirit of inclusive politics which forms the kernel of democracy, Old Oju should be allowed to produce the Senator of the Zone in 2023.”

