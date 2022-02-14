Beijing against mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for children

Beijing Municipal Commission of Education opposes making mandatory COVID-19 vaccination of children as a condition of their admission to schools and kindergartens.

In a statement, the committee said “we oppose the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination, and vaccination being a condition for children’s admission to education in schools and kindergartens.’’

The committee also advocated against educational institutions making decisions at their discretion on unvaccinated children being unable to attend schools and kindergartens, or taking a PCR test every 48 hours to attend educational establishments.

In June 2021, China approved the administration of Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines for emergency use in children and adolescents in the 3-17 age groups.

In October, Beijing launched COVID-19 vaccination for kids aged three to 11 amid the spread of the infection.

Sputnik

Vanguard News Nigeria