By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YENAGOA- AS preparations towards the 2023 general elections begin to gather momentum, a clergyman in Bayelsa State and Convener of Christians United for Politics,CUPO, Evangelist Bannaman Timitula Embiowei, has charged Christians in the country to show both interest and actively involved in the political affairs of the country.

He said it was wrong for Christians to sit on the fence to criticise and lament about the situation in the country when they can be active participants in the political affairs of the country.

In a statement in Yenagoa, Evangelist Embiowei, tasks Christians on the need to register for their Permanent Voter Card, PVC, describing it as containing the power of redemption as it also contains the power of restoration.

Embiowei, who is also the founder of Anti-Corruption Network, urged Christians in the country not only to be handy with their PVCs but also be actively involved by joining a political party of their choice to reach out to the downtrodden masses who are anxious to see good governance through God fearing politicians.

He said gone were the days when Christians were told that politics is a dirty game, adding that this singular settlement has discouraged Christians from getting involved and allowing people without the fear of God to emerged as political leaders.

The clergyman said CUPO was set to sensitize the Christian community to take political power adding that with the Christian community population, they can install a President, Senators, House of Representatives members, Governors , Assembly members and chairmen of local government councils.

Embiowei said: “Christians who are over 60 million in population in this country should not only get their PVCs but to join a political party or carry and participate actively in the political process.

“Just as the Bible contains the power of redemption, so the PVC contains the power of restoration. Christians are the salt and light of the world and if salt and light is not part of any system, that system will be tasteless and not enjoyable, so, why won’t the church be actively involved in politics?

“The church is always talking about Islamization of Nigeria and other anti-Christian policies when they have the opportunity to go into politics and change things for good, these things will continue until the church decides to get involved in politics either as a king maker or becoming king because we have the power, the population and the spread.”