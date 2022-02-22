By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YENAGOA- AS parts of efforts to discover talents, promote peace, unity and prosperity among the local communities in Bayelsa State, all is now set for the commencement of the Bayelsa Governor’s Football Tournament tagged “Prosperity Cup 2022,” scheduled to kick off on April 15.

The Prosperity Cup, initially known as Governor’s (Restoration Cup) was conceived during the tenure of the immediate past Governor, Senator Seriake Dickson

Addressing newsmen at a press conference at the Conference Hall Ministry of Sports on Tuesday, as part of activities to kick start this year’s edition, the Director-General of Bayelsa Governor’s Cup, Mr Ono Akpe, said to underscore the objective to discover young talents at the grassroot, disclosed that the age for participants in the tournament will be restricted to under 21.

He commended the Bayelsa State government the, the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, and other critical stakeholders for the support given to the tournament in past editions and solicited more support to make the tournament a success.

According to Akpe, the tournament which will span a period of 12 weeks will be graced by teams of FIFA agents and various youth academies across the country who will select talents youths for a promising football career locally and internationally.

He pointed out that lots of players who were scouted from the competition now ply their trade in different clubs within and outside the country and doing the state proud. He said the winners will get a cash prize of N2.5m while the second and third placed teams will get N1.5 and N1m respectively, as well as other consolation cash prizes, trophies and medals.

While calling on the youths to participate actively in the football competition, the DG, also called on corporate organisations to identify and support the tournament, and stressed the need to steer the critical youth populace in the direction of things that should be beneficial to them and the society.

In his remark, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Mr Daniel Igali, assured that the state government was committed to making the tournament a success, adding that the initiative must be supported has it has yielded results and make impact.