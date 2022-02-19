By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

A 13-year-old boy, Sadik Haruna, a resident of Unguwar Dadin Kowa in Ningi metropolis of Ningi local government area committed suicide following a disagreement with his father.

According to reports, the deceased’ father had cautioned Sadik over his refusal to go to school.

His body was reportedly recovered inside his room and was immediately taken to the General hospital Ningi where he was confirmed dead.

The incident threw residents of the area into panic and a state of mourning when the news of his suicide broke on Friday.

Vanguard News Nigeria