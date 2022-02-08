Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

A group of Bauchi State students under the umbrella of Air Marshal Abubakar Sadiq Students Forum (AMASS FORUM) has lambasted the Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed over late disbursement of bursary for students from the State in tertiary institutions of learning.

The forum which was chaired by Aliyu Hussaini, told journalists in Bauchi on Monday that it is concerned about numerous problems of Bauchi State Student said it is projecting solutions by engaging expertise in various sections.

“We are concerned about the 200 students of Malikiyya College of Health, whose sponsorship was offered by the preceding Administration and terminated by the current Administration.

“We are traumatized by the method of local scholarship that is partially disbursed to few while segregating Higher Islamic Students and other Tertiary Institutions.

“He only paid because election is fast approaching. After waiting for good 4 years, this is the least records of Scholarship disbursed in the history of the state.

“We are distressed about international scholarship termination for over 4years. Seeing others from neighboring states,

eg Yobe and Maiduguri on yearly basis going for scholarships in batches while ours can not is not good,” he said.

Describing the State’s education and economy, the forum noted that “Out of the 36 states and FCT, Bauchi ranks 26th, this is to say simply that our State is the 10th ranking state in illiteracy in Nigeria.

“Another equally devastating issue is the statistics that affirmed that Bauchi is also the 8th in the table of poverty in Nigeria with a figure as high as 61.53%. There is no doubt that, when you draw a line and connect the dots between the two variables, the conceptual framework that aligns them is unarguably nothing but poor administration from the Government. And that is the hurtful truth.”

In finding a solution to the problems they listed, the students further said: “We have engaged ourselves in searching for a replacement who is a competent person, having discipline and vast administrative experiences. Gladly (Alhamdulillah) God answered our prayer without wasting much energy we come across a gentle man in person of Air Marshal Abubakar Sadiq.”