Suspected army personnel caught with 81 parcels of cannabis during a stop and search operation in Bauchi, was yesterday paraded at the Bauchi Police Command headquarters during the handover of Recovered Firearms and Ammunition to the National Centre for the Control of Small and Light Weapons (NCCSALW)The state Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda, said his men intercepted a Toyota Highlander vehicle driven by one Yusuf Gongpolai Adams attached to Nigerian Army, 145 Battalion, Abia State, who is presently on Development course at the Nigerian Army School of Environmental and Science Technology, Benue State.

He said: “On 06/02/2022 at about 1200hrs, our Safer Highway Patrol along Bauchi-Darazo Road, Bauchi State while on routine stop and search intercepted a Toyota Highlander vehicle driven by one Yusuf Gongpolai Adams.

“He said he is attached to Nigerian Army, 145 Battalion, Abia State and is presently on Development course at the Nigerian Army School of Environmental and Science Technology Benue State.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime. Exhibits recovered from the suspect include 81 parcels of dry leaves suspected to be cannabis, one pair of army uniform, two Michelin tyres, one Army helmet, one bag containing some clothes and some charms.

“Meanwhile, investigation is ongoing after which the suspect will be handed over to NDLEA.”

However, the suspect said he was unaware that he was carrying the contraband in his vehicle at the time of the arrest.

