Bauchi govt praises Pastor Adeboye at 80; dialysis center donation

From left: Rep. of the Bauchi State governor, Alhaji Ali Babayo, Perm. Sec. Min. of Health; Rep. of the General Overseer RCCG, PICR Northern Region 17, Pastor Julius Olalekan and wife Pst Mrs Julius Olalekan; Rep. of Intercontinental Overseer RCCG CSR, Pastor Detola Akinremi at the commissioning.

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has commended His Love Foundation, the CSR arm of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) for the commissioning of Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis Center at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi.

He spoke through the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Alh. Ali Babayo, and wished Pastor Enoch Adeboye long life in good health even as he clocked 80.

His Love Foundation commissioned Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis Center at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, as part of its medical intervention programme bringing the number of dialysis machines commissioned across Nigeria to 37.

The donation in Bauchi was specifically to ensure that the impact projects of the charity organization continue to spread across the length and breadth of the country.

The center at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi has three dialysis machines, one medical water reverse osmosis purification system and one dedicated 30KVA generators to complement Bauchi State Government efforts in critical health management system.

While commending the church for the intervention, the governor said: “the government is willing and the government is embracing the opportunity to work with the church to implement social-intervention programmes that would be beneficial to all residents of the state.

“I want to urge other religious bodies to take a cue from RCCG’s intervention. The government will make greater impacts with collaborations.”

Also speaking at the ceremony, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, the Assistant Continental Overseer and the Intercontinental Overseer CSR, represented by Pastor Detola Akinremi said, “the church is committed to impacting lives in all ramifications as the case burden for kidney disease management is quite heavy.

“But with the special grace of God, the Christian Social Responsibility arm of the Redeemed Christian Church Of God will continue to uphold the divine mandate of our Lord and Saviour that… I was sick and you visited me. ( Matthew 25: 36).

“CSR investments stem from their continued resolve to be of service to humanity in general, and their host community in particular. It is also driven by the mantra at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) to touch people’s lives, with emphasis on improving standards of living by providing good education and health through infrastructural development”, he concludes.

Pastor In Charge of North Region 17 (Bauchi & Gombe), Pastor Julius Olalekan, spoke on behalf of Pastor Adeboye saying that the intervention was a mandate from God to meet the needs of as many as possible. He also mentioned that this impact will continue to every part of the country and beyond.

“This will be our 21st strategic healthcare intervention project to the glory of God and to date the foundation has donated 37 dialysis machines in Nigeria and have so far conducted over 30,000 subsidized/free dialysis sessions to date and partnered to carry out six kidney transplants for free. The church has also conducted cancer screening for over 101,995 women.

In the last four years, the Redeemed Christian church of God in Nigeria has spent over N25.01 billion on various CSR activities and we have impacted over 130 million in our 44,000 operating centers spread over the 36 states of the federation in our desire to meet the critical needs of the people.

Aside health intervention, the foundation has also being impacting the society in other areas – feeding, prison, orphanages, social enterprise, empowerment programmes, vocational training and skills acquisition, charity shops, rehabilitation, environmental architecture, disaster relief, & security, sports.

Other Areas include Education – Free Schools, Primary School; Libraries, Professorial Chair in Mathematics, Mathematics Competition, Back to School programmes, Schools rehabilitation, Scholarships & educational Grants.

The foundation calls on all its members globally, social action minded individuals and corporate organizations that believe in our vision with a view to partnering with as little as N1000 a month or N12,000 lump sum as a year donation or more from a partner to be able to do more for more people, impact more communities and transform many more lives.

