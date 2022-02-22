Bauchi govt moves to empower, rehabilitate 575 sex workers

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi State government, through the Hisbah Department of the Bauchi State Shariah Commission, has rolled out a skill empowerment training to rehabilitate 575 commercial sex workers operating in the state in a bid to discourage them from prostitution and make them self-reliant.

According to findings by Vanguard, 48 of the commercial sex workers in Bauchi are from Abia, Enugu, and Delta states; 49 from Gombe; 56 from Borno, Kano, and Kaduna; 26 from Jigawa; 41 from Plateau and Adamawa; 36 are from Taraba; 25 from Imo; 85 from Benue, Cross Rivers, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom and 212 from Bauchi.

Those who immigrated into the country from other African nations are eleven in number: five from the Republic of Cameroon while six are from Chad.

According to the Permanent Commissioner in charge of Hisbah and Shariah Matters, Barrister Aminu Isa, who spoke at the notorious Bayan-gari on Monday, the repentant sex workers will be trained in tailoring, hairdressing, make-up, catering, cosmetology, poultry and fishery, computer literacy and micro-enterprise enhancement.

He further said that the training which will commence immediately will last for three months, and noted that 100 of them will be trained in tailoring and hairdressing and 75 will be trained in make-up, catering, and cosmetology.

The Commissioner added that 60 of them will receive training in poultry and fishery, 50 will be trained in computer literacy while the remaining 40 will be exposed to micro-enterprise enhancement.

“This training is part of the state government’s effort to provide the prerequisite vocational skills to these trainees and empower them to achieve self-sustainability and independence.

“You would recall that sometime last year we were here to take your proper headcount with a view to advising the government on the next line of action as regards to your current social status of joblessness and indolence.

“I am glad to tell you that the government has approved a programme to provide you with working tools or seed capital to enable you to establish some micro-businesses to achieve self-reliance.

“You are expected to undergo a three-month training in eight specialised skills as follows: Tailoring, hairdressing, make-up, catering, cosmetology, poultry and fishery, computer literacy and micro-enterprise enhancement. I call on you to make the best use of this opportunity by concentrating your attention during the training as we would issue you with certificates of attendance.

“Let me stress the fact that whoever fails to measure up to expectation during the training will not be considered when we come to distribute the empowerment tools. You will definitely be examined after the training to determined your ability and capabilities in your areas of vocation,” he said.

