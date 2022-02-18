.

…Senator Osita Izunaso struggles

…Uzodimma silence causes confusion – Stakeholders

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The 2011 presidential candidate of the Peoples Mandate Party, PMP, Batos Nwadike, and Special Adviser on political affairs to Imo governor, Hope Uzodimma, has not relented in his move to grab the position of the National Secretary of the APC, ahead of the APC National convention on 26 February 2022.

Vanguard gathered that Nwadike has set up his campaign team, which happened on Friday in Abuja.

But Nwadike has remained silent on whether he has the full backing of the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, in this political journey.

In another move, Senator Osita Izunaso has been making such a move to becoming the next National Secretary of APC.

But the two camps of Nwadike, and Senator Izunaso, have been in a long race to edge each other out of the contest as well as get the endorsement

of the key players at the convention.

Vanguard gathered from some of the APC, stakeholders, who pleaded not to mention their names said: “The silence of the governor can confuse the party. He should be able to call his children together so that they will not go to the convention with divided minds.

“Maybe the governor will do that at the last minute. That is what he’s waiting for. We think that his intervention will reduce the level of acrimony and spending of resources by those aspiring to that position from the Imo APC, chapter.

“Another thing is that has the APC, agreed to zone the position to the South East? Let us not go and waste our resources in this battle. Let us be careful.

“Another thing worrisome with the way the convention arrangement is going on will the convention still hold on that 26 February, that is another issue. But let us keep watching.”

