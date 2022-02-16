*Drives forex outflow to $2.16bn

*Experts profer simple policy adoption solution

By Juliet Umeh

Despite the N100 million technology fund for youth empowerment, established by the federal government recently, so many Nigerian youths cannot access the technology they need for school, work, health, or financial services.

Although the scheme was established to nudge the emergence of world class technology experts in Nigeria, the expected result may not be achieved if the local content policy is not enforced vigorously in the technology sector.

Today, the quest for foreign software across all sectors of the economy is making a mess of the local content policy and professionals across sectors are flying the red flag.

In the education sector, local edutech innovators are crying blue murder while in the telecom sector, professionals are complaining of the implications on foreign exchange, forex outflow.

For instance, statistics from the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria, ATCON, stated that the annual outflow of foreign exchange for the telecommunications sector is approximately $2.16 billion.

The staggering statistics have jolted experts in the sector, who feel the ugly development should be halted immediately.

In the education sector, young innovators are fighting to develop more software, but the battle against foreign education contents is crippling their enthusiasm.

Couple with that challenge is lack of internet access, lack of trust for online transactions among others.

Developers of Afrilearn International, an e-learning platform that leverages the use of technology in enhancing education is one of the local start-ups decrying the effects of Nigeria’s quest for foreign contents.

One of the team members, Miss Abimbola Ogundipe, said the issue has created a lack of access to scale distribution of the innovative growth.

According to her, “we have 12 thousand registered users and we have reached over 300,000 learners within two years but we lack power to scale more than that because of the competition we are having from foreigners”.

She explained that Afrilearn is basically an education technology enterprise which integrates genuine and intelligent teachers with animators and developers.

She said: “What we do is that we have studios where we bring in the best teachers across Nigeria. So these teachers come in and teach every single topic and subject across the secondary school curriculum on cameras.

So once they are done, we take those video lessons and develop them into animation.

“At the end of the day, what a child is seeing while they are learning is not the teacher teaching like the normal classroom but illustrations of what are being taught.

This has proven to significantly improve pupils”.

However, Afrilearn is not alone. About 31 other platforms, developed by Nigerians, including Roducate, Ulessons, StudyLab 360, Prepclass, 9IJA KIDS, ClassNotes among others, are begging for protection from the Nigerian authorities.

From the look of things, it may not be long before these local start-ups heave a sigh of relief because possible solutions have been proffered to nip this challenge in the bud.

For instance, Head of Entrepreneurship and business at the Federal University of Technology Minna, Prof. Sakariyau Olalekan, said to solve the problem, governments at all levels must simply adopt deliberate policies aimed at promoting local content.

He also challenged the software developers to cultivate the idea of networking and telling their stories by engaging on online promotions.

Also, Executive Secretary of Innovation Support Network, ISN Hubs, Nneka Ukay, charged young innovators to always make sure that their solutions are equitable products and are user-friendly.

Ukay said: “Your innovations must address specific challenges of the country and you should always participate in government programmes to be able to put your frustrations in the face of authorities responsible for making decisions affecting you. You must form the habit of telling your stories because no one will do that for you.”

