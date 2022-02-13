By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian multi-talented comedian, Basketmouth has unveiled details of his new album entitled ‘Horoscope’ which is officially released on digital from Friday, February 11, 2022.

The 9-tracker project features heavyweights including 2Baba, Illbliss, Cavemen, Johnny Drill, Blackbonez among others. Speaking at the album listening on Sunday, the comic star said he’s back to his first love – music.

“Back then, I started with music, I never really left it. I just took a pause and now I’m back on it but it does not affect any other thing that I’m doing because they all complement each other,” he said.

Continuing he said, “Right now, I’m creating content like ‘Flatmate’, ‘Baba Benji’, ‘Ghana Jollof’, and all these contents require soundtracks. So, in the process of making a soundtrack, I made music.”

“I’m a standup comedian, I’m still doing it. I’m making everything in one unit but people see it as several units but the truth is, the soundtrack compliments the movies.

On what inspired the title of his album, he said it comes naturally. “I don’t force it out. It comes like ‘Yabasi’. Even though I have a movie titled ‘Scorpio’ I decided not to name this music album the same as it would reduce the album to just Scorpio zodiac sign. So, I was like why not make it ‘Horoscope’ so that you can get more.”

Vanguard News Nigeria