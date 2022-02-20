By Haruna Aliyu,Birnin Kebbi

Armed bandits on Saturday blocked the roads from Yauri town to Koko local government area in Kebbi state.

An eye witness from Yauri town simply identified as Umar Bachelor told Vanguard vie telephone that armed bandits from Rijau in Niger state had blocked the road from Yauri town to Koko and killed at least three persons who are cummuters from Niger state to sokoto, according to him the armed bandits shot dead the driver and two others.

He explained that,the operation lasted one hour without any intervention ” they blocked the road operated for over an hour unchallenged until they left by themselves.

He noted that,they earlier laid siege in Shanga at kwalanga village where it was reported they successfully rustled some unspecified number of cattle before they blocked the Yauri road which led to death of three cummuters.

Calls made by our correspondent to the Kebbi state police command maker DSP Nafiu Abubakar were not answered and text message sent also not replied as of time of filling the report.