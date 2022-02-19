.

By Haruna Aliyu,Birnin Kebbi

Bandits on Saturday blocked the roads from Yauri town to Koko local government area in Kebbi state.

An eyewitness from Yauri town simply identified as Umar Bachelor told Vanguard via telephone that bandits from Rijau in Niger state had blocked the road from Yauri town to Koko and killed at least three persons who are commuters from Niger state to Sokoto.

According to him, “The bandits shot dead the driver and two others.”

He explained that the operation lasted one hour without any intervention ” they blocked the road operated for over an hour unchallenged until they left by themselves.”

He noted that they earlier laid siege in Shanga at Kwalanga village where it was reported they successfully rustled some unspecified number of cattle before they blocked the Yauri road which led to the death of three commuters.

Calls made by our correspondent to the Kebbi state police command image maker, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, were not answered and the text messages sent also were not replied as of the time of filing this report.

Vanguard News Nigeria