Bad Petrol: MRS, Emadeb deny involvement; NARTO insists on rate review

Fuel hawkers in Victoria Island, Lagos, Wednesday. PHOTO: Akeem Salau.

By Obas Esiedesa, ABUJA

Following the naming of four companies as responsible for the importation of adulterated petrol into Nigeria by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited, marketers have moved to distance themselves from the controversy.

MRS and Emadeb, on Thursday, refuted the claims by NNPC on who imported the methanol-laden petrol into the country.

Partners in the Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Brittania-U Consortium, which was listed among the companies by NNPC Limited, has disowned Brittania-U, saying it is Brittania-U rather than the Consortium that was involved.

A statement released by the lead partner, Emadeb Energy Services explained that the importation of the contaminated PMS was executed by a “member of the consortium, to wit: Brittania-U.

“Therefore, the blanket claims made against the consortium by the NNPC are misleading and contradict the actual events that happened; they do not fully reflect and/or represent what transpired.

“It is important to inform the public of these facts and provide clarifications relating to the delivery of the said contaminated PMS to the country.

“We also deem it necessary to protect our image as we have invested a lot in building our respective brands in the industry.”

The company held that Brittania-U Nigeria Limited (Brittania-U) was the sole supplier of the 90,000MT of PMS delivered via MT Torm Hilde with laycan January 2 to 4.

“At the formation of the Consortium in May 2021 by NNPC, Brittania-U refused to execute the Service and Consortium Agreement submitted to NNPC in fulfillment of the award of the DSDP Contract.

“Emadeb, as the lead of the Consortium, engaged Brittania-U severally and they insisted on dealing with NNPC independently.

“NNPC was expressly notified about this by the other Consortium members via a letter dated June 2, 2021,” it clarification.

MRS states case

On its part, MRS claimed that the petrol brought into its facilities was imported by Duke Oil, a subsidiary of the NNPC.

According to the company, “due to subsidy regime, NNPC is the sole supplier of all PMS in Nigeria.

“Consequently, NNPC through their trading arm Duke Oil supplied a cargo of PMS purchased from international trader Litasco and delivered to it with Motor Tanker (MT) Nord Gainer.”

While the marketers continued to trade blames, petrol shortage showed no sign of abating in Abuja, as most stations were shut with a litre of petrol selling at N350 per litre at the city centre.

NARTO fumes

Checks by Vanguard showed that while few major marketers were selling, especially around NNPC headquarters, most independent marketers had no product.

Also, the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) has insisted that unless the Federal Government addresses it concern over low freight rate, its members would withdraw their truck from transporting petrol across the country.

The National President of NARTO, Alhaji Yusuf Lawal Othman who addressed journalists in Abuja, Thursday, explained that though mindful that such action would compound the prevailing shortage, it is impossible to continue to operate at a loss.

Othman stated that while the cost of their operation has risen sharply over the yes, the government has failed to effect the necessary rate upward review for transporters.

Last the government had promised to review freight rate from N7 to N9.11, but failed to fulfill the promise, NARTO stated.

