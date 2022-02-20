The Youth Party has expressed dismay that the Federal Government has not held anyone accountable for importing three million liters of substandard petrol.



A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Ayo Lawal, said negligence of duty has cost the country billions when resources are scarce.



He said:”Even worse is that several car and generator owners have suffered huge damages from the substandard petrol that knocked down their engines.

“Sadly, government has shown no remorse for its incompetence that has cost many Nigerians their cars and generators. Neither has it demonstrated the will to punish those responsible for such a catastrophic error. For us, this is unacceptable.

“Those in government must never take the Nigerian people for granted. Without anyone being held to account, our country cannot continue to lose billions of Naira in such scandalous circumstances.



“On the one hand, we cannot claim that the country has no money to fund education and hence the insistent strike action from ASUU, and then fail to come down hard on those who have cost the government billions of Naira from their negligence.



“Well-meaning Nigerians will no longer tolerate the opaqueness and impunity that has characterized that sector. Nigerians have a right to know how their resources are managed and how their wealth is distributed.”