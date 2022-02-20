.

By Soni Daniel, Editor, Northern Region

Corporate and individual entities involved in the importation of bad petrol into the country, early this month, are being interrogated by security agencies in order to ascertain the motive, a top security official told Sunday Vanguard in Abuja yesterday.

Besides those who imported the contaminated petroleum, government officials who certified the product as fit for use are also being grilled in order to determine whether their action was actuated by pecuniary interest, neglect of duty or connivance for economic sabotage.

The top security official, whose agency is involved in the questioning of the suspects of the baleful petrol importation, told Sunday Vanguard that the probe is comprehensive and thorough in line with the directive handed down to them by Mr President, who wanted to know the elements behind the toxic fuel and their motivation.

The official, who spoke under the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on the matter, said: “I can tell you that based on the order by Mr President that those behind the contaminated fuel be identified, we have invited and interrogated critical players in the oil industry who might have had one or more roles to play in the bad fuel saga.

“It is apparent that heads will roll in this matter. So far, all those invited for interrogation by security agents have been cooperating with us and have spoken of their specific roles in the matter but the probe, which is very detailed and thorough, will continue until we get to the root of the matter.

“It is obvious that anyone-whether an individual or corporate entity-who might have played a role in the importation of the polluted petrol would be severely punished to serve as a deterrent to others who might want to sabotage the interest of the country.

“Clearly, the importation of the tainted petrol into Nigeria amounts to economic sabotage with grave national security implications as many vehicles have been damaged and the economy grounded owing to the sudden fuel scarcity triggered by the withdrawal of the impure petrol from circulation nationwide.”

Asked to disclose the names and identities of those already detained and quizzed in connection with the poor fuel, the official declined, saying they were on top of the situation and that the outcome of their work would be made public and those implicated named at the appropriate time.

It will be recalled that the nation woke up to the news of the spread of adulterated petrol being circulated across the country early this month.

However, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Group Managing Director (GMD), Mr Mele Kyari, was quick to alert the nation of the presence of toxic petrol when he addressed the media on February 9, 2022, and revealed how and who brought it into the country.

Kyari revealed that the adulterated fuel was imported into the country by four importers from Antwerp in Belgium with quality inspectors failing to detect the high level of methanol it contained, first at the point of import in Belgium and later at the point of arrival in Nigeria.

He said that NNPC investigation revealed the presence of methanol in the four PMS cargoes imported by MRS, Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Brittania-U Consortium, Oando and Duke Oil.

But the four companies promptly denied any wrongdoing, insisting that their products were duly cleared as meeting the standard requirements before they were brought into the country.

According to NNPC GMD, MRS used the vessel, MT Bow Pioneer; Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Brittania-U Consortium imported the product via the vessel MT Tom Hilde; Oando used the vessel MT Elka Apollon, while Duke Oil imported its PMS using MT Nord Gainer.

Kyari had said during the February 9, 2022 briefing in Abuja: ‘’It is a very difficult period for us and it is very important to update our customers and members of the general public on the ongoing efforts by NNPC and other stakeholders including you, to resolve the issues generated by the unfortunate supply and discharge of methanol blended gasoline (PMS) in some Nigerian depots.

“Precisely on 20th January 2022, NNPC received a report from our quality inspector on the presence of emulsion particles in PMS cargoes shipped to Nigeria from Antwerp-Belgium.

“NNPC investigation revealed the presence of Methanol in Four (4) PMS cargoes imported by our DSDP suppliers including MRS, Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Brittania-U Consortium, Oando and also our own company Duke Oil.

“Cargoes quality certificates issued at load port (Antwerp-Belgium) by AmSpec Belgium indicate that the gasoline complied with Nigerian Specification.

“The NNPC quality inspectors including GMO, SGS, GeoChem and G&G, all world-class surveyors and inspectors, conducted tests on this before discharge also showed that the gasoline met Nigerian specification.

“As a standard practice for all PMS import to Nigeria, the cargoes were equally certified by inspection agent appointed by the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority as products that met Nigerian specification.

“It is important to note that the usual quality inspection protocol employed in both the load port in Belgium and our discharge ports in Nigeria do not include the test for Percentage methanol content and therefore the additive was not detected by our quality inspectors.

“In order to prevent the distribution of the petrol, we have ordered the quarantine of all un-evacuated volumes and the holding back of all the affected products in transit (both truck & marine).

“All defaulting suppliers have been put on notice for remedial actions and NNPC will work with the authority to take further necessary actions in line with subsisting regulations.

“NNPC wishes to reassure Nigerians that we are currently sourcing additional cargoes to ensure product sufficiency. We will like to thank you for your patience and we remain committed to serving you.”

