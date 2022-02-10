…direct NNPC limited to immediately suspend 4 companies involved in supply of contaminated product

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Following the havoc caused by the adulterated fuel in circulation to vehicles and other machines in Nigeria and its attendant economic challenges, the House of Representatives has vowed to investigate the matter, saying that heads will roll.

To this end, the House through a motion by the Chief Whip, Hon. Mohammed Mongunu at Thursday plenary directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC to immediately suspend the four companies said to be involved in the purchasing and supplying of the bad fuel.

It also asked NNPC to submit the deeds of purchase to the parliament for scrutiny.

The House also mandated its Committee on Petroleum (Downstream) to ascertain the details of purchases of petroleum products made from January till date to ascertain whether they met with the international standards.

The Committee will also investigate the roles played by the NNPC limited, Standard Organization of Nigeria, SON, Navy and all other regulatory agencies in the petroleum sector in the supply of the deadly product.

