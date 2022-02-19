.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

In order to avoid product hoarding by station attendants and lawlessness among motorists, the Federal Capital Territory FCT Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC has deployed its personnel in filling stations across the territory.

This was disclosed in a statement issued Saturday in Abuja by the Public Relations Officer of the Command Comfort Okomanyi.

She quoted the NSCDC FCT Commandant, Dr Peter Maigari as saying the action is part of the Corps’ statutory responsibility to assist in maintaining law and order.

Maigari said the personnel would help maintain order, clear traffic spillover on the expressway and lessen obstruction of commuters and motorists.

“Sequel to the deployment, the Commandant, alongside the Head of Anti vandal unit, Deputy Commandant of Corps, Kehinde Oke and some armed personnel went around the territory to supervise the operation and monitor the activities in these stations.

“Commandant Peter charged the officers present at each station to be civil and diligent as they ensure orderliness.

He also spoke with the managers, urging them to sell swiftly to enhance ease”, the statement added.

There have been cases of assaults in some filling stations among motorists due to the collision of their vehicles in the struggle to get served at the stations. The endless queues have in most cases also spilt to the expressway, leading to unnecessary blockage of most service lanes and the consequent loss of man-hours as a result of the gridlock.

