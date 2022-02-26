Nigerian music entrepreneur, Banjo Oluwasemilogo Kayode, popularly known as Semzi or Semzi Beatz, has spoken to how working Bad Boy Timz became a career boost for him.

Semzi is a record producer and sound engineer best known for producing the hit single MJ by Bad Boy Timz and also Skelele by Bad Boy Timz featuring Olamide in 2021.Born March 31, 2000, in the Ogun State, Nigeria’s South West, Semzi, speaking on his career said that the Bad Boy Timz is one of the best Nigerian musician he has worked with.

He also mentioned how DMW former signee, Mayorkun, introduced him to Davido, a collaboration which he said was another turning point for him in his career.He noted, working with Davido has been incredible; saying, “it takes a lot of dedication and hard work. Patience, persistence, and diligence are required when dealing with someone like Davido, who is bombarded with beats from all sides.”

Semzi is a signer the Industry players regard as one of the most versatile producers, with his dedication to effortlessly blend every musical element together.

It is believed the unlimited creative concept of Semzi equally helps to keep him floating and to seamlessly find a balance to any African or modern style of music as his sound is not limited to a particular geographical region.

Semzi’s kind of sound can be described as Afro-Pop, Afro-fusion and Alternative sound with roots from his homeland, Nigeria and Africa in general.Semzi Beatz has produced popular songs like ‘MJ’ for Badboy Timz, ‘Pronto’ for Ajebo hustlers, ‘Consent’ for Joeboy, The Best for Davido, Holy Father for Mayorkun and other hosts of hits songs in Nigerian music scene.

Also, this time last year, Mayorkun ushered Nigeria out of 2021 with Holy Father, an apt closer to a successful year and Victony who collaborated with him on Semzi produced Beatz.