By Cynthia Alo

Former Chairman of First Bank, Ibukun Awoika, Former Managing Director Flutterwave, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, are among the 15 speakers that will lend their voices at the 2022 Agile conference.

In a statement, the Regional Scrum Gathering, Nigeria said the conference, themed, agility for competitive advantage – Africa time would be held virtually from Tuesday, April 5 to Thursday, April 7, 2022.

The Organiser, Coach Aanu Gopald, noted that the conference which is free will focus on 21st-century leadership, disruptive innovation, and economies of scale adding that it will also provide a platform for disruptive ideas and ground-breaking insights.

She also assured that during the 2022 Regional Scrum Gathering, individuals will be empowered, as well as get assistance and answers to concerns about how to create positive innovative disruptions in Africa.

She said : “In this era of unprecedented change, the ability of Africa to move faster than the global market in day to day decision making and capability development has become a competitive advantage.

“As we bring together the most revolutionary minds on how Nigeria, Africa can innovate faster than any other continent in the world.”

The conference is in collaboration with the Scrum Alliance to bring together like-minded professionals in both private and public sectors from across the globe.

Each day features industry leaders, Agile and technology experts sharing their expertise on how to the enormous potentials of Nigeria and Africa into an era of agility-driven growth, prosperity, economic development and pride.