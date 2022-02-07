Mr. Ifeanyi Onukwubiri, a young successful aviation industry entrepreneur,TMT Travels and Tours Limited, has commended President Muhammdu Buhari for lifting the ban on Twitter, saying it will help to boost many businesses.

Onukwubiri, who is the chairman of TMT, a local and international flight firm, located in Lagos told journalists:”The Twitter ban affected businesses globally. There have been economic costs. A report on the cost of internet shutdowns in 2021 estimates that Nigeria lost $1.45 billion as a result of the seven-month Twitter ban, making it the second worst hit country by an internet shutdown.

”Out of this $1.45 billion, we in TMT, had our fair share as our clients in Twitter were shutdown completely. But I thank Mr. President for his wisdom to listening to the voice of reasoning. The good news is that after the ban lifting, businesses at all sectors are bouncing back. Better days are ahead.”

Onukwubiri, who is also a member of the famous global money team owned by Floyd Mayther, urged young entrepreneurs to set a long term goal and be focused to succeed in business.

He said “No legitimate business takes a sudden flight to success. No short cut to success in business You must build the business from the ground with diligence, hard work, integrity and a set goal. If you want to succeed, you must learn from those who have made it in the same line of business. Although, what is good for Mr. A may not work out for Mr. B. The applications may be different but the principles of successful business are the same.”

He also advised young Nigerian entrepreneurs to stay out of relationship until you are successful, noting that “the relationship you are seeking may perhaps, ruin your business as your vision and dream may no be the same.”

He appealed to the Federal Government to boost the aviation industry with policies that will help those in the industry to succeed.