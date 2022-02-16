It’s the season of Love and Africa’s foremost musical equipment and services company, Auxell Musical Equipment, takes another giant stride towards showing that it is an organisation made of more, with a visit to ‘Arrows of God’ orphanage; in the spirit of Valentine’s.

While social media was busy with pictures of lovers painting the town red, Auxell Musical Equipment, led by CEO – Mr. Samuel Elochukwu Chukwudebelu, took on a great initiative to spread love in a unique way, making the less privileged children also feel loved and appreciated with lots of food items and home essentials.

Auxell Musical Equipment wouldn’t leave the orphanage home without an indelible ‘music’ mark as the company also donated some musical equipment like Keyboards, Guitars, etc in order to expose the children to music in their early days and develop their minds. They were also gifted a music tutor who’d guide them all the way.

In his words, the CEO avers, “These less privileged children also need love and affection and while we have so many people show love in the normal conventional way, we at Auxell Musical have decided that these children will be our own Valentine’s for this year and that’s why we are doing this.”

Mr. Samuel Elochukwu Chukwudebelu also promised that he would be doing more in days to come.