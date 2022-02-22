Babalola Balikis, winner (left), Asabi Ayeje, 3rd place winner (3rd left); Dr Stella Ebuetse, Chief Executive Officer, Sastoma Empowerment Foundation, STEFO (3rd right), Owoseni Irewamiri right), 2nd place winner and other students during the audition for South-West edition of Wake-up the Giant educational reality show, in Lagos.

By Etop Ekanem

The audition for South-West edition of Wake-up the Giant educational reality show kicked off in Lagos recently with six schools participating.

The event which took place at Ikotun LCDA secretariat, Alimosho Local Goverment Area with Veeky and Veeky International School; El-Crystal Star College, Igando; Ejigbo Senior High School, Mercy Hall of Fame School and other schools taking part in the auditioning,

Speaking at the event, Dr Stella Ebuetse, Chief Executive Officer of Sastoma Empowerment Foundation, STEFO, said the first academic reality show in Nigeria and Africa, which is organised by Sastoma Empowerment Foundation, STEFO, with the support from Sifax Group, for secondary school students, is aimed to promote issues on education in Africa, support the educational drive for the less privileged, widows, orphans and missionary children.

She said: “The reality show is to draw government’s attention to the dearth of English and Literature teachers in schools; awakening reading culture among youths, revitalise litrary activities in our secondary schools; discover/build young creative talents/writers; encourage good communication.

“Boost students’ confidence and unite schools; promote and preserve our indigenous language and rich cultural heritage as students are made to translate their audition winning peoms into their indigenous languages in the final on their local cotumes; reward intellectual exercise appropriately as it is done in the entertainment shows; encourage other subject teachers to create academic competitions in their fields as Cowbell is currently doing in the Cowbellpedia Mathematics competition and encourage an informal way of learning and building good leadership traits among our teenagers.

“Our literary focus this year are drama and prose with emphasis on peotry. Though a mojor challenge for students, the mission is to arouse their inteest in this field and prove that peotry is an embodiment of other arts.

“The theme of this year’s reality show is broad. It covers a sensitive themes from suicide, rape, education, unity and peace, domestic violence, examination malpractice, corruption, drug abuse, human trafficking, rituals for money to advance fee fraud otherwise known as yahoo yahoo and yahoo plus.

“Our major challenge is that education has declined and children are dropping out of school. The reasons are clear. Education is now seen by most families as a long tortous journey to success in life.

“I strongly believe that the challenges facing our youth and education will be defeated and the tremendous challenges threatening our unity will be surmounted through the voices of these teenagers.

“There is no doubt about the fact that our teenagers are the most important resouce that we have. Nigeria still has an oasis of health, strong growing young minds, display of outstanding brain power and intellect acumen, sharp pen and creative minds, yet to be discovered and harnessed for the growth of our great nation. If w continously engage them in what is durable and reward them appropriately, then the better future.”

Also speaking at the event, Vice chairman of Igando-Ikotun LCDA, Mrs Mojisola Badmus commended the organiser of the event, saying: It is laudable event. It seems, in Nigeria today, we have lost target and the target is education. Without proper knowledge of educational system we cannot go anywhere because education cuts across all sphere of life. I think with this event, we will be able to fine our track back.

“Nigeria is indeed a blessed country. We have very good students that can compete across the globe and I hope we should be able to develop the skills in them.”