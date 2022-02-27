.

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts has resolved to report some ministries and head of agencies to President Muhammadu Buhari for refusing to appear and answer the audit queries from the office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

The committee also threatened to publish the report on the national dailies.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon Busayo Oluwole Oke(PDP-OSUN) disclosed this on Friday at the sitting of the Committee following the absence of an MDA and all its 17 subsidiaries at a session with it.

Oke said that the Committee was tired of summoning the concerned agencies and their heads and therefore directed the clerk of the Committee to compile the list of the defaulting MDAs and forward same with a covering letter to the Chief of Staff to President Buhari, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF and the Attorney General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice for judicial notice.

According to him, the defaulting MDAs are the National Insurance Commission, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Federal Ministry of Mines & Steel Development, Federal Ministry of Health and a host of others.

The lawmaker said that the unanswered queries hinged on “abuse of fiscal Policies, non-rendition of Audited Accounts, status inquiry, Service Wide Vote dated back to 2013 to date

He said: “The Committee decided to extract and publish such audit queries in the National Dailies for the public to see the truth for themselves, we are not the authors of the queries but the office of the Auditor General of the Federation, rather than to appear before the committee and speak to the facts, they will stay away and be issuing counter Press statements to blackmail the parliament

“The Committee is not out to witch-hunt any individual or any organization, for an instance the office of the Auditor General queried an Agency for spending a whopping sum of N45m within a week for a room in a hotel in Abuja, we invited the Management of the Hotel, they appeared before the Committee, gave him us vital information and we invited the Management of the concerned Agency several times but had refused to show up for their defence till today

“We have many of such cases, what we saying is that they should come and defend themselves and as a parliament, we can not continue to wait for them, we are giving them the last chance to show up after we must have reported them to their employer, whose us the Mr President, published their names and the queries raised against them in the National Dailies, then, we will have no option that use our constitutional power to get them and be brought here to face the law

“But we believe that by reporting them to their employer, they will be forced to show up before ordering their arrest, no amount of blackmail will stop us from doing our jobs, enough is enough”.

