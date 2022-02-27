NDLEA launches manhunt for two of the drug Kingpins that mobilized deadly attacks on Operatives of the anti-drug agency on Saturday in Lagos.

Confirming the manhunt, Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi said, ‘Investigation is ongoing while we are on the trail of two of the drug kingpins who mobilized the attack on our men on Saturday”

You would recall that many people were reportedly killed as the men of the National Drug Law enforcement Agency, NDLEA raided a suspected drug den in Lagos.

Vanguard gathered that mayhem was unleashed when NDLEA men tried to arrest a notorious drug kingpin who resisted arrest, attracting the attention of youths in the area when they launched an attack against the NDLEA team in Lagos island.

