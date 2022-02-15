By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Middle Belt Network for Atiku Abubakar has called on the former Vice President to jettison his presidential ambition and throw his weight behind any young aspirant from the South East.

Members of the group who bore placards some of which read, “power must go to the south, “say yes to new generation, “Turaki leave 2023 for younger candidates”, among others sang solidarity songs as they marched through some streets in Makurdi town Monday morning.

Addressing the media at the end of the brief rally, National President of the group, Mr. Luka Pam said Nigerians had become wiser and would want to entrench fairness and equity in the polity by ensuring that there was power shift to the South East.

While restating that Nigerians were not prepared to tolerate recycled leaders or ideas in 2023, the group urged all old politicians like the former Vice President to also forgo their presidential ambition.

According to them, “on our argument about who leads us in 2023 and beyond, having conducted an integrated and comprehensive opinion survey over the last six months, incorporating multiple data sources and collection methods, is rested on two planks namely: age and power shift to the South East.

“Any candidate that fail to meet these criteria should not even bother to waste scarce resources or vital energy as their aspirations are dead on arrival; while the search for the best candidates will be within the framework of a young South Easterner.

“As supporters of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, we are also conscious of the fact that this position goes against his interest to run for office again in 2023.

“We take this position clear in our minds that we are first of all Nigerians and then democrats; knowing that democracy is about the interest of the larger whole over individuals and sub-groups.

“We further call on Atiku Abubakar, who at the age 77 is no longer the man he was a few years ago. He should jettison his ambition and support a younger the South East region that has never produced a president in Nigeria, in the interest of national unity and cohesion going forward.

“We have also resolve to mobilize our membership across the other zones to make Alhaji Abubakar see reasons why he shouldn’t run, while we call on our leaders in the Middle Belt zone to support our call for a president of Eastern extraction to emerge in 2023.”

