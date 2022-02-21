By Onozure Dania

The trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, alleged murder suspect of Usifo Ataga, Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, was Monday stalled due to absence of the prosecution witness.

Ojukwu is standing trial before a Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square. (TBS).

The defendant, alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, and one Adedapo Quadri, are facing a nine-count charge of murder, stealing, and forgery.

At the resumed hearing of case Monday, the prosecution counsel, Mrs A. O. Oluwafemi, also Deputy Director of Lagos State Directorate Public Prosecutions, told the court that their witness was not in court.

She applied to the court that the earlier dates fixed for the hearing of the case be vacated to enable the prosecution to get the Toxicology and DNA results needed for the trial.

She said the results were not available yet, adding that the next witness would be examined with those documents.

Justice Yetunde Adesanya, however, vacated all the dates earlier fixed and adjourned next proceeding until April 25 for continuation of trial.

That the last adjourned date, on February 17, an Investigative Police Officer, Inspector Ibrahim Isaka, gave his evidence.

Isiaka, the sixth prosecution witness, on February 17, narrated how police allegedly discovered Usifo Ataga, Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, in the pool of his blood.

The witness said that the police however called the emergency Unit at Yaba General Hospital and evacuated Ataga’s corpse.

He told the court that on June 16, 2021, a case of murder was reported at his place of work, Maroko Police Station.

According to him, at 11:30 p.m., one Mrs Nkechi Mogbo, came to the station and reported that a body was discovered at her short-service facility where people lodged.

He testified that Mogbo narrated to the police that the security guard at the facility informed her that the body of a man who lodged in the facility was discovered lying in the pool of his blood.

The witness said that Mogbo also told the police that a cleaner in the facility went to clean the apartment but there was no response from the people who lodged there.

He said that the security guard and the cleaner forcefully opened the door and discovered Ataga in the pool of blood.

The witness said the police including the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) went to the crime scene.

He said the DPO immediately called the Emergency Unit at Yaba General Hospital and the hospital came and evacuated the corpse.

The witness also said the following morning, June 17, the commissioner of police advised that the case be transferred to the Homicide Section, Panti.

He said that a police team from Panti asked him to follow the team to the crime scene and he did.

Isiaka said that the police found some clothes and a travelling bag in the apartment and collected the items for investigation.

He said that he wrote a statement and handed the case file to the police at Panti.

The prosecution counsel tried to tender the witness statement but the second defendant counsel, Mr Babatunde Busari, objected.

However, after all the arguments, the judge overruled the objection and admitted the witness’ statement in evidence.

The three defendants were arraigned on October 12 on a nine-count charge preferred against them by Lagos State Government.

Ojukwu and Quadri are facing the first to eight counts bordering on conspiracy, murder, stabbing, forgery, making of bank statements and stealing.

The third defendant, Egbuchu, is facing the ninth count of stealing iPhone 7 belonging to the late Ataga.

The first and second defendants were alleged to have conspired and murdered Ataga on June 15, 2021, by stabbing him severally with a knife on the neck and chest.

The alleged murder took place at No. 19, Adewale Oshin Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

The duo was also accused of committing forgery by procuring and making bank account statements purported to have been made by the deceased.

Vanguard News Nigeria