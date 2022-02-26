L-R: Bukola Adeboye, Chief Financial Officer, SystemSpecs Group; Demola Igbalajobi, Managing Director, SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited (STSL); John Obaro, Group Managing Director, SystemSpecs Group; DeRemi Atanda, Managing Director, Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL); and Eniye Alile, Group Head, Human Resource, SystemSpecs Group, at the Press Conference on SystemSpecs’ 30th Anniversary, held recently in Lagos.

By Moses Nosike

SystemSpecs, Africa’s software and financial technology giant, is commemorating its 30th anniversary and has expanded its operations through the establishment of two subsidiaries – SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited (STSL) and Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL).

The organisation also announced the appointment of former Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission and chairman of MTN Nigeria, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe as Chairman who takes over from Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Dr. Christopher Kolade. Kolade has retired after 15 years of leading the company through exceptional growth.

To mark this milestone, SystemSpecs also unveiled a series of year-long initiatives which include the 30th Founders’ Day commemoration, the SystemSpecs graduate internship programme, awareness health walk, anniversary gala, a special children’s day essay competition, and a summer coding boot camp.

These disclosures were made at a recent event to flag off the company’s 30th year of serving individuals, organisations and governments in Nigeria and other parts of Africa.

The firm will now operate as three distinct entities: a holding company, SystemSpecs Holdings Limited and two subsidiaries – Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL) which focuses on payment and affiliated services and SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited (STSL) which focuses on a wide array of technology solutions and services.

However, Demola Igbalajobi has been appointed as the Managing Director of SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited while Deremi Atanda has been appointed as the Managing Director of Remita Payment Services Limited.

Group Managing Director, SystemSpecs, John Obaro, said that the expansion is in alignment with the organisation’s vision of deepening its capacity to meet the technology needs of a broader market.

“We are glad about how much we have been able to contribute to the transformation of the financial and human capital technology ecosystems in Africa, especially with Remita, our integrated payment and collections solution; Human Manager, our comprehensive payroll and HR management solution; and Paylink, our e-commerce platform.

“In these thirty years, we have created solutions that have impacted lives and put Nigeria on the global technology map. We have raised a new generation of Nigerian software talents and empowered private and public sector organisations of all sizes to effectively manage their people, finances, payments and collections.”

He expressed gratitude to every stakeholder that had helped the firm in its journey so far, especially its employees and customers.

After 30 years of operating from Lagos and Abuja Nigeria, SystemSpecs is positioned to extend its reach further on the African continent and beyond, introduce new solutions, and expand the scope of the operations of the group.