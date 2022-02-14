Prince Adewole Adebayo

By Chris Ochayi – Abuja

The Presidential aspirant under the Mega Party Movement, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has called on the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to urgently return to negotiating table with a view to resolving the current industrial action in the interest of the country.

Prince Adebayo, who made the plea while reacting to the one-month strike action narrated how he lost three years in the university in the 90s due to similar industrial action.

Adebayo lamented the huge havoc the perennial industrial action have wrecked on the qualities of education acquired by universities’ graduates in the country.

Noting there is no integrity in the academic calendar of universities all over again, Prince Adebayo regretted that, all over the world, Nigerian graduates are facing a problem of how to ensure that their certifications are respected.

According to him, “I regret to tell you today that we have another industrial action today in our tertiary education system. The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has given notice that they resuming their perennial strike.

“I know this impacted on the people. Every family who has student or anyone connected to the education sector is affected by this action. Why do we keep having this recurrent problem? Why do some problems look like they want top permanent with us?

ALSO READ: Fake pastors worse than bandits, says Bishop Adeoye

“I can recall how I lost three years in the university in the 90s to this same industrial action. None of the problems that the Academic Staff Union of Universities has with the government seems to be going away. The universities’ autonomy, is it the curriculum development, is it the payment verification system? Anything could trigger yet another strike.

“There is no integrity in academic calendar of universities all over again. All over the world, Nigerian graduates are facing a problem of how to ensure that their certifications are respected. Many lose employment opportunities after school.

“I call on ASUU and the Federal Government to put an end to this. I know the workers want their wages and you cannot fault ASUU for going on strike when there is dispute. However, we need to think hard that the future of these young people is at stake.

“Mr Adamu Adamu, the Education Minister, I call on everyone who is concern with this, the Minister of Labour, Mr Chris Ngige, and anyone who can mediate on this impasse to intervene and ensure we don’t have a long strike.

“I have been monitoring the situation, talking to the parties on way to resolve this matter. And we need to know education is the cornerstone of civilization and our future depend on it. We need to work hard to ensure that there is an industrial harmony and educational quality for our children.”

Vanguard News Nigeria