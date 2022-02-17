The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) has handed 85 modern medical equipment to the paediatric department of the Gwarimpa General Hospital, Abuja, in fulfillment of the ASR Africa Health Systems Support grant awarded to the hospital in 2021.

The scope of the grant included a fully-equipped neonatal unit, equipment for three operating rooms, hospital ward monitors and beds as well as an ambulance.

ASR Africa is the brainchild of industrialist, philanthropist and Founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu.

Speaking during the formal handover, Ubon Udoh, MD/CEO of ASR Africa said the event was a significant development as Gwarimpa General Hospital represents one of the largest public hospitals in the Abuja Metropolis, catering to a high number of underserved communities and individuals.

According to him, ASR Africa as well as the Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, are passionate about women and child health development, hence the decision to support the overhaul of the neonatal unit and provide new, modern equipment to assist healthcare delivery at the hospital.

Ubon also expressed hope that the hospital will put the newly-purchased equipment to good use in tackling maternal and neonatal mortality rates within its catchment areas.

Mr Udoh also announced that ASR Africa would adopt the neonatal ward going forward.

Receiving the equipment on behalf of the hospital, Dr Mohammed Kawu, Acting Secretary, FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat, commended ASR Africa for the gesture.

“What you have done here goes to show you are truly committed to social development.

“With the quality of medical equipment donated, this is presently the most modern and best equipped neonatal unit in the FCT,” he said.

Similarly, ASR Africa also donated a fully equipped point-of-care laboratory, an ambulance, and some other medical equipment to the recently opened Capital Health Surgical Centre in Abuja. The surgical centre, which was recently established by Dr. Ikemba Iweala, is a specialist facility.