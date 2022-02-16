.

CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Upstream Petroleum Resources, Senator Albert Bassey Akpan, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Akwa Ibom North East has asked the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba and other security agencies to arrest and prosecute those behind the gruesome murder of Chief Bassey Emah.

According to Senator Akpan, the security agencies must as a matter of urgency unravel the death of Emah who is called Emma B with a view to bringing them to book in order to serve as a deterrent to others.

In a statement he personally signed on Wednesday, Senator Akpan who described the ugly incident as a rude shock, said that it is one killing too many which must not be glossed over or even be swept under the carpet by anyone, just as he condemned intimidation and harassment of those in support of his gubernatorial aspiration, adding that power belongs to God and He gives it to whoever He pleases

The statement read, “I learnt of the gruesome murder of one of my strongest allies and supporters, Chief Bassey Emah (Emma B), with rude shock. This is one killing too many and must not be glossed over nor even swept under the carpet by anyone.

“My deepest sympathy goes to his immediate and extended families and I promise to stand by them through this moment of grief and after.

“Without leaning on any conspiracy theory, I hereby charge the security agencies to, as a matter of urgency; do all within their powers to unravel the circumstances surrounding the needless murder of Emma B. The perpetrators of this heinous crime, no matter their status in society, must be brought to account soon, too.

“I make bold to state that the deceased was invaluable to my campaigns as he was ever so selfless, committed and generous with ideas.

“His contributions to my gubernatorial ambition were unquantifiable, he held the fort firmly in Nsit Ubium Local government area for our team.

“The murder of Emma B will not only deprive his young family of a sustainable means of livelihood, fatherly love, protection and guidance; it will also deprive our campaign of a vibrant team player, committed grassroots mobiliser and a meticulous planner.

“He was the third of my supporters who have been so needlessly and fatally attacked in recent times, a dangerous trend that needs to be nipped in the bud by those entrusted with our security and protection.

“The first of my supporters to be brutally assassinated was Mr Augustine Ekanem, alias “Talk and laugh”, leader of the group: ‘OBA IS THE BEST’, who was from Ibiono Ibom.

“The gruesome murder took place in a filling station along Atiku Abubakar Avenue.

“The second of my core supporters to be attacked was Mr Idongesit Ezekiel Idiok (popularly known as Soundcraft) from Essien Udim, who luckily escaped death, but with gunshot wounds.

“However, I urge my supporters to remain calm and allow the security agencies to do their work. I also urge my supporters to remain resolute and not be intimidated by any circumstance as power belongs to God and He gives it to whoever He pleases.

“Let me reiterate that our campaigns are issue-based and we deliberately ignore any attempt to be drawn into either verbal or physical attacks or violence on anyone. In fact, we believe in Michelle Obama’s phenomenal phrase, “when they go low, we go high” as our guiding principle in this campaign.

“We shall remain focused and work hard to realize the Mandate of God in our dear state without shading innocent blood by the grace of God. This is our pledge and it shall be so in Jesus Name.

“May the good Lord grant the family of Emma B, his friends and allies as well as our campaign organisation the fortitude to bear this great loss.”

