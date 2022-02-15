By Demola Akinyemi

The Nigerian Army has urged residents in Ilorin, Kwara state capital, and its environs not to panic over the large numbers of soldiers that would flood the areas for five days starting from today, Monday .

According to the statement issued by the Nigerian Army’s Training and Doctrine Command, the presence of the troops in and around the Ilorin metropolis would be in connection with conduct of promotion examination of officers from Lieutenant to Captain cadre.

The statement signed by Lt. Col. Ademola Adegoke on behalf of the Examination President, said that the training was also aimed to evaluate and improve military competency of the officers within the ranks.

The statement reads, “The Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command of the Nigerian Army is conducting Lieutenant to Captain promotion examination (LCPPE) to assist officers in the career planning.

“The training slated for between February 14 and 18, holds at 22 Armoured Brigade, Sobi Cantonment, Ilorin, Kwara state.

The statement, by Lt Col. Adegoke also said that the “promotion examination is taking place at the 22 Armoured Brigade on behalf of the host formation 2 Division Nigerian Army, Ibadan.

“Accordingly, the general public in Ilorin and its environs is enjoined not to panic on sighting large body of troops within the area throughout the period of examination”.