Armed herdsmen

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

65 year old elder brother of the Benue State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Christopher Inalegwu was Monday afternoon gruesomely murdered by suspected armed herdsmen at his farm in Aku, Okokolo Council ward of Agatu Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner, Mr. Michael Inalegwu who received the news of the death while in an official assignment broke down and wept lamenting the activities of armed herdsmen in the state.

In his account, Mr. Inalegwu said the murdered father of four was in his farm when the armed herders stormed the area.

“When he saw them coming into his farm, he started shouting and raised the alarm that armed Fulani men were in the village. At that pont they opened fire on him and retreated. When our people ran to the scene after hearing the gunshots, they saw my brother in his pool of blood.

“I was called and informed of the incident, I immediately directed that he be moved to the General Hospital in Obagaji but when they got there no Doctor was around. I asked that he be moved to another hospital close to Oweto. He got there but three ours later he gave up the ghost.

“This is painful, he was defenceless, he was the only brother I had left and these herdmen came and took his life just like that without any provocation.

“It is unfortunately that this is happening to us in this state. When Governor Samuel Ortom cries out about the activities of herdsmen in the state some persons mock him. This is sad.

“I plead with our people to report the movement of these people to security agencies for necessary action.

“As I speak with you there is nobody in the villages in neigbouring Agagbe axis of Gwer West Local Government Area. It is only in my village that you can find people at home because of the military and security personnel that are stationed there.

“From what I gathered he attackers came from Nasarawa state and passed through a massive land in Agagbe and Ambya in Gwer West and nobody knows when they come into our communities.

“But yesterday our people discovered the route and we directed that the axis should be blocked. I had also discussed with the Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs on how we will take precautionary measures to forestall any attack but before we took the action this happened,” he added as he fought back tears.

Meanwhile when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene said she was yet to receive details of the incident.