The Government of India has recognized the efforts of UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu according to the Certificate that he received from The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of the Republic of India which was signed by the Shri Ch A S Murty in India for his remain committed to be cyber aware and alert in safeguarding self and others against possible cyber-crime or fraud in the digital space by following secured and hygiene online practices.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is an executive agency of the Union Government of the Republic of India. It was carved out of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology on 19 July 2016 as a standalone ministerial agency responsible for IT policy, strategy and development of the electronics industry.

While responding to the presentation of awards, UNESCO LAUREATE Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu appreciated the Government of India under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for deeming him worthy of the honour.

He stressed that he dedicated the honour to his family and the various organizations which he is privileged to serve as a principal officer he also expressed willingness to continues his commitment in achieving the tripartite mandate of his other organizations viz teaching, research and community service.