•As NANS wants minister’s security operatives probed

By Shina Abubakar & James Ogunnaike, OSOGBO

MEMBERS of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, loyal to Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday, protested against the alleged incessant arrests of its members by the police in the state.

This came as the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, South-West zone, yesterday, called for the investigation of security operatives attached to Aregbesola, over the shooting incident in Osogbo, Osun State, during his visit.

The faction, led by Rasaq Salinsile, staged a protest to the state Police Command Headquarters, demanding the redeployment of the Commissioner, Olawale Olokode.

The protesters marched to the headquarters, Oke-Oniti area, Osogbo, bearing placards.

The placards, with inscriptions, read: “IGP: Call Osun Police to order”, “Tell us who attacked Oranmiyan House”, “Egalitarian society is our demand”, “CP Olokode, stop playing Gboyega Oyetola’s scripts” among others.

Salinsile, on behalf of others, submitted a letter to the police which was received by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation, Mr Valentine Ikanayo.

The protest letter read: “The Police in Osun State have compromised, partisan and unprofessional with their conducts under the leadership of Olawale Olokode on the internal crisis of APC.

“We found your Command’s position on the attack on the Minister for Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola contained in the press release of February 15, 2022, absurd, disturbing and unbelievable.”

Your allegations bias —Police

But, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Valentine Ikanayo, who received the letter, told the protesters that their allegation against the police is biased.

Ikanayo said: “Your allegations against the police are so biased but I can assure you that we will at your demands from the police. We have been professional with our conduct in the state and we have tackled insecurity.

“We have been investigating petitions submitted to us with dispatch. The last one on my desk, the authors have refused to come forward to defend it despite assurances given to us.

NANS wants minister’s security operatives probed

Meanwhile, the South-West coordinator of NANS, Mr Adegboye Olatunji, in a statement, condemned the incident, describing it as “the most primitive display of power” by Aregbesola.

The statement reads: “This wanton and brazen show of force is a lucid display of the political rot, abuse of power, misuse of office and superabundant arrogation of power that is endemic in our political landscape.

“It also goes to show the acute unprofessionalism of some officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

“While we call for proper investigation of the highly condemnable occurrence, the National Headquarters of the National Security and Civil Defence Corps must sanction all its officers involved in the shootout.

“Needless to remind them that the commonwealth of the good people of Nigeria invested in the agency is not to cause unrest, fear or terror among the citizenry but to promote security and safety in the country.

“Rauf Aregbesola and his security aides should refrain from violating the peace and serenity of Osun State, but rather commit themselves to maximum performance in their statutory duties.”

