.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Former Secretary to the Osun State Government and Governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti has declared that the former State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola was forced to work for the unpopular candidate during the 2018 governorship election in the state.

Adeoti, while speaking on Tuesday, at the familiarity tour of Iwo federal constituency ahead of the party’s governorship primary election, in Iwo, said, the Minister’s loyalty to his master in Lagos, blindfolded him into working for Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, whom he described as “Bad product in 2018”.

He said: “Aregbesola was committed and loyal to his master in Lagos. That was why he supported an unpopular candidate in 2018. We all knew then that Oyetola was a “bad product” but Aregbesola did not have a choice. He obeyed his master.

“Unfortunately, those people (Oyetola and his followers) have bit the finger that fed them. Aregbesola does not deserve being humiliated by anybody”.

He noted that Aregbesola rekindled progressive politics in the state when it was almost dead in 2004, but was paid back with betrayal.

“Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola resuscitated progressive politics in Osun. Anybody who was around in the state between 2004 and 2010 will know that Aregbesola was the harbinger of hope, confidence and power for the progressive party in the state.

“Everybody will agree that if not for Aregbesola’s doggedness, modern politics and collective efforts, the PDP would have remained in power till date”.

While urging people to vote Adeoti in the Saturday primary election, Aregbesola, said he had stomached betrayal, hypocrisy and backsliding from the people he was serving wholeheartedly.

The Minister said he decided to take a new path when he realised that the person he was committedly loyal to was out to destroy him and everything he stand for.

Factional leaders of the APC who included the former speaker of Osun House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Najeem Salaam and Chairman of the party in the state, Hon. Rasak Salinsile, who was at the event urged members of the party to ensure that Adeoti emerge victorious in the primary.

Vanguard News Nigeria