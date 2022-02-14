The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on Monday narrowly escaped assassination as his convoy was attacked at the Osun state capital, Osogbo.

Aregbesola had earlier attended a federal constituency meeting of the All Progressive Congress in the Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency headquarters, Ijebu-Jesa.

He was said to have decided to visit the state capital to assess the level of damage to the Oranmiyan House, his old campaign office which came under a similar attacks by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

Aregbesola, who had following him, a huge crowd of Osogbo residents who were chanting and running after his convoy, had acknowledged cheers from the residents in the state capital.

It was amidst the cheers and hailing that some gunshots were said to have been heard from a far distance which made many to sense an impending attack.

While many in the convoy took caution, Aregbesola who was accompanied by governorship aspirant, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti and the chairman of one of the party’s factions, Alhaji Rasak Salinsile, continued the journey until the gunshots became more intense.

Many people were said to have scampered to safety as the gunshots continued.

Some security men in the convoy of the Minister had also made attempts to repel the attacks.

The team of policemen, National Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Directorate of State Intelligence operatives who were in the convoy led the efforts to repel the attacks.

Abosede Oluwaseun, Youth Leader of the party, confirmed the development.

He said the attacks took place majorly at the Old Garrage and Olaiya Junctions of the metropolis.

“I can confirm to you that the gunmen attacks came as the Minister was entering Osogbo. We were in Ijebu-Jesa for hours and nothing happened. He was in Osogbo just to check the damages to the Oranmiyan House last week.”

Asked if anyone was killed or wounded, Oluwaseun said it was too early to conclude by said he had no report of death.

“But it’s too early to say categorically that no one was wounded if you consider the degree of the gunshots. Many people ran for their lives,” he said.