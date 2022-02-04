The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has attributed the current social vices bedeviling the society to lack of parental guide.

Aregbesola stated this on Friday, while hosting the 1975 Set of Akoko Anglican Grammar School, Arigidi Akoko (AKOGRAMS) and their spouses to a banquet in Akure, Ondo State capital

He noted that negligence of some parents to mold and shape the lives of their children had grave effects on the society.

The minister said that parents should be encouraged to properly groom their children and correct their malpractices.

According to him, parents should be sensitive to what their children do, watch and read.

He appealed to schools to be committed to the uprightness, honesty and smartness, adding that society at large had a crucial role to play.

Aregbesola noted that the reunion was a good factor to influence good ideas in motivating and mentoring children.

The minister recalled that his alma mater moulded him to be strong and courageous in life.

He, therefore, enjoined all and sundry to best of help to one another, urging the people to take education as a very important tool.

“It is education that helped us to know there is another world outside. And of course, we cannot but fear God because He is the only one that can make our ways meaningful,” he said. ( NAN)

