By Gabriel Olawale

The Chief Executive Officer, Metaverseincomes, Mr. Sweneey Jones has said that the Arabs have invested over 25 million dollars with the biggest Non-fungible Token (NFT) Marketplace in the world.

Metaverseincomes is a platform and a marketplace that deals in the minting and sales of NFT and other valuable assets

Mr. Sweeney stated this was done at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recently as a lot of handshakes and moves were made at a recent meet where major investors all around the UAE were present.

He explained that the event was scheduled to hold earlier in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Jones noted that the deals were made in anticipation of launching MVIC – a token by Metaverseincomes.

“Deals worth over $25m were signed and the CEO of Metaverseincomes added that there are many other developments yet to be unveiled.

“Finally, in January 2022, this event took place. Some of the biggest investors and businesses were present. Even moguls from the US, United Kingdom, and several countries in Europe were present at the meet.

