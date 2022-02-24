.

The frontline gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Enugu State, Prince (Dr.) Jeff Nnamani has called on the National Assembly to consider an amendment to the electoral law to allow the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to take over the conduct of elections into the 774 Local Government Area Councils in Nigeria from the State Independent Electoral Commissions.

This, according to him, is the only way to stem the ugly tide of arrested development in most states, deepen democracy and boost the confidence of the masses in democracy as truly a government of the people by the people and for the people.

Dr Jeff Nnamani, who spoke with journalists after voting at the Nvu Amakpu Polling Unit, Agbani Ward of Nkanu West Local Government Area of the State, expressed sadness at the conduct of the election by the Enugu State Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) and the general voter apathy witnessed.

He said ENSIEC, like almost all the other State Electoral bodies, is always at the mercy of the party in power, thereby incapable of delivering on its mandate of organizing free and fair elections that reflect the wishes of the people at the grassroots.

According to him, “total apathy witnessed in grassroots elections is as a result of having states conduct local government elections”

Dr Jeff said his confidence in INEC as a body that could conduct credible grassroots elections is underlined by elections conducted by the body in the past in Rivers, Anambra (twice) and the Edo States where the opposition triumphed over the ruling party.

He also praised the APGA party’s committed Polling Agents and members in Enugu State for remaining steadfast and principled, telling them that their efforts would be rewarded in the coming 2023 elections despite the false claims by the party in government that the state is a one-party state.

He said APGA has shown that it could stand for and with the people of the state by serving as a reliable and impeccable platform to promote grassroots development.

While condemning the pockets of violence that was reported from various Polling Stations in Enugu South and Nkanu West LGAs during Wednesday’s LG Elections, the APGA guber frontliner called on Enugu people to remain peaceful, resolute and committed to non-violence in future political engagements.

He further charged them to commit collectively to the transformation and reclamation of the state, adding that the days of Enugu being a one-party state are over with APGA’s triumph in the forthcoming governorship election assured…Nkea bu Nkeanyi