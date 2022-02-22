By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, APCON, has appealed to media organizations in the country to assist it by ensuring that all adverts sent to them were vetted before they are published.

The APCON Liaison Officer, Uyo, Mr. Lawrence Edijala made the appeal while sensitising journalists yesterday in Uyo on the importance of Adverts vetting especially political adverts.

Edijala explained that vetting by APCON helps

to ensure that adverts don’t contain hate speeches, or derogatory remarks before they are published, noting that breach of the Law attracts a fine of N500, 000 for the media.

He stressed that the essence of the sensitization was to enlighten journalists in the state to beware of such unvetted Adverts especially as another political era is around the corner, in order not to violate the Laws.

He said: “What we are saying is that before adverts are exposed to the public, Advertisers should always seek the approval of APCON. Once APCON sees that the Adverts contained Hate speeches or derogatory remarks, it will ensure that they are not published.

” We do not certify such Adverts. So it is our honest plea therefore that media organizations in Akwa Ibom work together with us to ensure that such adverts are not exposed to the public.

“Once APCON does not certify an advert it is not to be published by any media organization. It is, therefore our prayer that your organisations assist us in this aspect especially political adverts.

“We are trying to ensure that we reduce hate speech. We cannot totally eradicate hate speech, but we can minimize it. Minimizing hate speech will also help to maintain peace in Akwa Ibom state”

Edijala, therefore appealed to Akwa Ibom state government and the politicians promoting the Maintain Peace Movement (MPM) in the state to ensure that they also maintain the peace themselves.

He said APCON does take sides with any political party even though it is an agency of the federal government, stressing, “And we are not partial when it comes to regulation.

APCON is a neutral body; we are here to serve Nigerians and not any political Party”