By Nkiruka Nnorom

Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) has certified Limelight Media Limited to undertake advertising and related businesses. The certification, according to Limelight Media in a statement, became effective on January 25, 2022.

Speaking during the presentation of the corporate licence to the organization, APCON’s Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Lekan Fadolapo, said Limelight Media has demonstrated professionalism and competence since inception and has met all the criteria to be granted the licence to practice in Nigeria.

Fadolapo said: “The vision of APCON is to promote responsible and ethical advertising practice, acting as the conscience of the society and the watchdog for the consumers while managing the needs and interests of the stakeholders in Nigeria’s advertising industry.

“APCON is keen on ensuring that practitioners uphold professionalism and ethics in the practice of advertising. Limelight Media has shown commitment to professionalism, and has uphold ethical practice of the profession.”

Expressing gratitude for the corporate licence, Mr Taiwo Kareem, Managing Director, Limelight Media Limited, said: “The consideration of the Council to grant Limelight Media Ltd a corporate licence to practice advertising in Nigeria is a confirmation that the agency’s vision of delivering results-oriented brand marketing programmes and media campaigns that enhance our clients’ awareness, improve their sales and foster their growth is working and it is gratifying for Limelight Media to be recognized and granted a corporate licence.”

