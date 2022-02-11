By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

T he Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the All Progressives Congress APC has served a notice of proposed amendments to the Party’s Constitution on delegates to the February 26 National Convention.

The CECPC had last year established a Constitution Review Committee under the chairmanship of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN, Prof. Tahir Mamman to thoroughly review the Constitution in accordance with Article 30 which provides for Constitutional amendments.

Among key amendments are the decision to replace the Board of Trustees BoT with the National Advisory Council as well as the creation of zonal congresses.

Article 30 (iii) of APC’s subsisting constitution stipulates that the notice is served at least 14 days before the date of the National Convention at which the proposed amendments are to be considered.

National Secretary of the CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe noted that the 2014 APC Constitution has been in effect for almost eight years and together with judgments from Courts of competent jurisdiction, administrative experiences have revealed flaws in the Constitution.

“It became imperative to conduct a review of the Party’s Constitution”, he stated.

He added that the Mamman committee adopted an all-inclusive approach which led to the draft proposals.

“Broadly, the amendment proposals address the following: Clarify ambiguities in the Constitution; Fill gaps that became apparent; Recognize and expand platforms for participation of critical groups such as women, youth, and persons with disabilities; Replace the Board of Trustees (BoT) under a new title called National Advisory Council with streamlined memberships and clear powers and functions.

“Create zonal congresses; Clarify powers of National Executive Committee NEC and National Working Committee NWC; Clearer accountability by organs of the party; New organs for efficient administration of the party; Fair distribution of income between national and sub-national organs; and, Clarify disciplinary procedures and powers etc”, Akpanudoedehe added.