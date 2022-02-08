Members of the State Houses of Assembly across the country under the platform of the All Progressives Congress have endorsed Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, for President in 2023.

The endorsement was contained in a communiqué issued after the extraordinary meeting of the forum of APC State Legislators of the Federation held in Abuja, yesterday.

The 365 legislators who attended the programme across the country also passed a vote of confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari, for his sterling performance and cohesive leadership qualities.

Similarly, the lawmakers passed a vote of confidence on the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee for positively repositioning the party and for his purposeful leadership that has attracted people of goodwill to the ruling party.

Explaining why they threw their support behind the presidential bid of Yahaya Bello, the forum of APC legislators described the Kogi Governor as a young performer who has the interest of the country at heart.

The lawmakers have also decided to embark on mobilisation of support for Bello’s aspiration in their various states.

“We, the State Assembly Legislators of the Federation pass a vote of confidence in the President of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, for his sterling and cohesive leadership of Nigeria through thick and thin and urge him to be relentless in ensuring that he leaves Nigeria in 2023 a better place.

“We pass a vote of confidence in the Governor Mai Mala Buni Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee for its positive aggressive repositioning of our great party, the All Progressives Congress and thank the Committee for its purposeful leadership, which has attracted men and women of goodwill into the party. We, the members, further urge the Committee to do more.

“The State Assembly Legislators of the Federation endorse and state their unalloyed and unshaken support for the aspiration of the young and ebullient Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Adoza Bello, who has against all odds decided to take the bull by the horn, by aspiring to the office of the President of Nigeria come 2023.

“The Members thank him for leading the clarion call for the Presidency of Nigeria and urge him to have no fear or doubt in his race for the exalted office as members of the Nigeria State Legislatures are solidly behind him.

“National, Zonal and States’ Coordinators were Inaugurated to continue to mobilise members from their various states to ensure the victory of Governor Yahaya Bello’s Presidential aspiration come 2023,” the communique read.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA