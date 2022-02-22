By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AHEAD of the forthcoming national convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the 2023 general election, social media influencers and other young stakeholders of the party in the South-South have been charged to reenergize themselves and put the party on a wining path.

APC South-South zonal youth leader, Engr. Gabriel Iduseri, gave the charge in Benin City during an event tagged Dailogue with APC Support Groups, Social Media Influencers and Young Stakeholders with the theme: Winning Attitude, Repositioning APC ahead of 2023.

He said: “I call on you all to reflect, as you listen to the guest speakers on the possible ways to enhance our winning attitude to reposition our party APC ahead of National Convention and consequently the 2023 general election. This is because, it is another phase to test our loyalty, and selflessness to our philosophy and belief in APC that Nigeria must progress and be better for all her citizens,” he said.

While passing a vote of confidence on the APC National Caretaker Committee, CECPC, the South-South youth leader said, “I wish to thank the national Chairman Mai Mala Buni for his calmness and dissipation of valor in stirring the ship of this great party.”

Other discussants at the event called for a united force and synergy in the party for it to come out vectorious in the forthcoming general election.