By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Youths and women in Kano have been called upon to be active and participate in political party activities and not just seek to contest for political positions in government.

This was stated by the Caretaker Zonal Youths Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abubakar Sa’adu while addressing newsmen at the one-day Sensitization and Capacity Building stakeholders meeting on Tuesday.

With the theme of the meeting “Taping of potentials of social media and APC youth stakeholders” the youth leader explained the importance of youth participating actively in the political parties and holding party positions.

“Even as we want to gain political positions it cannot be by force but by active participation in party politics.

“The youths only concentrate on seeking and contesting for political positions in government and not attempting to contest for party positions whereas they have every opportunity to win. Because youth and women are the highest in numbers among the voters.

“We want the social media fora and youths stakeholders to intensify efforts in enlightening youths on such opportunities so that all our youths can key into them and benefit” the youth leader stated.

He further revealed that some party youth leaders met with the President where he assured them that his administration would continue to carry youths along by giving the capable one’s appointments in government to enable them to contribute positively to the development of the country.

