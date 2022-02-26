.

I will give you all my Support, Continue with your consultation drive, reach out to all the governors and other stakeholders, El- Rufai tells Musa

By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of March 26 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East has paid a courtesy visit to the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El- Rufai.

Senator Musa who paid the Visit to the Kaduna State governor yesterday at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House said that it was in continuation of his consultation with leaders and stakeholders of the party, to seek the support of the Governor and other Stakeholders in his aspiration to be the next National Chairman of the ruling APC.

Senator Musa, a frontline national chairmanship aspirant of the APC for next month’s National Convention of the party was in Kaduna alongside members of his campaign team.

According to the Senator, the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA warmly received him and his team, adding that they had very robust and fruitful discussions on the need to further reposition the APC as a party with the right leadership.

Musa who reminded the Governor of his Chairmanship ambition as well as unfolded his blueprint for the party if elected the National Chairman said that they discussed very salient and germane issues as they relate to the party, the forthcoming National Convention, the need for the party to strategize and open for all Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general elections and beyond.

According to the Senator, he told the Governor that as the National Chairman of the party, he would build a strong network between the party and constituents in line with the constitution as well as introduce in the Party, a very positive feature to be known as APC Constituent Relationship Management Solution.

Musa said, ” I visited my brother, the Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El- Rufai with my campaign team where I reiterated my aspiration to become the next National Chairman of our party, the ruling APC. The visit was a brotherly and friendly one where we had very robust and fruitful discussions on the need to further reposition the APC as a party with the right leadership.

“I also unfolded to him my blueprint for the party if elected the National Chairman and we brainstormed on issues as they relate to the party, the forthcoming National Convention, the need for the party to strategize and open for all Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general elections and beyond.

“I also told the Governor of my plans to initiate and manage national, zonal and states websites under one roof and rebrand the APC to a world-class political institution in line with international best practices.

” I also told my brother that I will adopt a blueprint for the party as that which will be a far-reaching tool that would be used to nip in the bud, the numerous challenges in the party. It is unique and cost-effective means with features ranging from conflict resolutions to management of constituents, Supporters, Volunteers, Workers, members, Voters and Constituencies.

” My approach will be to genuinely empower APC workforce through the introduction of the use of modern technology to raise finances for the party as well as showcase all APC development works and achievements from National, Zonal, State, LGA and all the constituencies.

“I intend to facilitate the implementation of the features of the constituency Management tools in the Management of Rallies, Protests, door to door campaign, adding that he would create a comprehensive National Website for the APC to showcase all developmental strides of the party at the National, Zonal, States and Microsite for Constituency with party branding and provision to Post content in the regional (Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba etc.) languages.

In his response, Governor El- Rufai who hailed Senator Musa for his doggedness and integrity, said that these are the basic tools needed for good leadership of the party and in other aspects of governance, just as he hailed the Senator for his zeal and determination to reposition the ruling party.

The Governor who promised to give the National Chairmanship aspirant all his support, however, advised him to continue with his consultation drive as well as reach out to all the governors and other stakeholders as the convention draws nearer.



Vanguard News Nigeria