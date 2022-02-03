Obende

Former Edo Senator, Dr. Domingo Alaba Obende has joined the race to emerge as the National Secretary of Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, at the national convention slated for the 26th of February.



The UNIBEN and University of East London Business School alumnus represented Edo North Senatorial District in the 7th Senate and remains one of the foundational members of the APC, having belonged to one of its merger parties, the Action Congress of Nigeria.

His manifesto document expresses his intention to change the narrative of party leadership and establish a bottom-top structure for sustained, collective growth of the APC.



He will be counting on his extensive network within the party and reputation as a trusted party leader and team