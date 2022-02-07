.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of February 26 National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Stakeholders, members and loyalists of the party have thrown their weight behind the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East for the position of National Chairman.

According to the APC Stakeholders, party leaders, Stakeholders should support Senator Musa for the position against the backdrop that he is the best person that Governor Mai Mala Buni- led Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee should handover the party to as well as for the APC to maintain her dominance in electoral victory in 2023.

Speaking with Journalists on the choice of the Senator for the position of APC National Chairman at Daura, Katsina state during the Turbaning of Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as Dan Amanan Daura, Coordinator of the Joint APC Stakeholders, Hon Umar Waziri kumo said that talks and mobilization of delegates and influential party bigwigs were already ongoing to rally support for the Niger East Senator to emerge as next elected National Chairman of APC.

Kumo who called on all the Stakeholders, Leaders, members and supporters of the party to support the aspiration of Senator Musa for the position, maintained that he is the right candidate for this month’s election of the APC, having been free from any charges on financial mismanagement and the zeal to promote the party.

Kumo who noted that the unanimous support enjoyed by Senator Musa was not unconnected to his clean records in public service , persuasive skills and above all, stressed that he has the charisma that is required by the leader of the National Working Committee, NWC of the party to win the hearts of Nigerians ahead of 2023 election.

Kumo who explained that the party was trying hard not to repeat the mistakes of the past, particularly errors of taking sensibilities of Nigerians for granted, said that party Stakeholders had agreed not to fall into the pothole that became the nemesis of the previous party in power .

He said, ” To avoid repeating such a costly mistake that may rob us the chance to maintain our supremacy at the centre , there is need to have a National Chairman that is devoid of any known controversy and scandal.

“We must have a National leader who commands respect from all regions of Nigeria and can take instant decisions on urgent issues affecting the affairs of the party.

“Senator Sani Musa is a grassroot and detribalised politician who has Nigeria at heart. His xperience for working at both public and private institutions, coupled with his political participation will set the party on the right trajectory.

“It is our conviction that one individual among other contenders who could do this for our great party is no other person than senator 313 .

“Now that he has accepted and yielded our calls to stand election as our National Chairman by his declaration in Minna over the week, our job of rallying support to actualize this goal will be made easy “

